Leaving passport renewal until the last moment can ruin a trip before it begins. Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala require foreign travelers to present a valid passport to authorize their entry, and those who show up with an expired or nearly expired document may be left off the flight or be rejected at the border.

What do Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala require to authorize entry into the country

Although the three countries share the requirement of a valid passport, the conditions vary depending on the destination:

Mexico:

The National Migration Institute (INM) requires the passport to be valid and in good condition, and for its validity to cover the entire stay. It does not generally set a minimum period of months, but it reviews each case before authorizing entry.

El Salvador:

It asks foreign travelers from outside the region for a passport with a minimum validity of six months. In addition, it may request a departure ticket from the country, proof of accommodation, and financial solvency.

Honduras:

It also requires a passport with at least six months of validity for foreigners from outside the region.

Guatemala:

The Guatemalan Migration Institute (IGM) requires a passport with at least six months of validity from the date of entry, in good condition, and with blank pages for the stamp. It does not accept expired passports under any circumstances.

In the case of El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala, citizens of the CA-4 bloc (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Nicaragua) can travel between these countries using only their national identity document.

Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala prohibit entry to those who postponed passport renewal

The problem does not usually arise upon arriving in the destination country, but before takeoff. At the departure airport or at the point of border crossing in the country of origin, the airline or immigration authorities review the documentation and, if the passport is expired or does not meet the required conditions, they may deny boarding to avoid sanctions at the destination.

That is, the traveler may be left stranded even if they have a ticket, a hotel reservation, and the entire trip paid for. That is why verifying the validity of the document in advance is essential to avoid missing the flight.

Before traveling, it is advisable to: