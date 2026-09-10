In many households in Mexico, the toilet, sink, and shower are usually located in the same room. This layout makes it possible to make better use of available space and maintain practical organization, both in houses and apartments.

In France, by contrast, a different layout is common. In many homes, the WC is in a separate room, while the sink, shower, or bathtub are located in another space. This organization is mainly linked to criteria of privacy, hygiene, and everyday use of the home.

Why in Mexico does the bathroom usuintegrated withgrate all the elements

In many homes in Mexico, the toilet, sink, and shower are found in the same room. This layout makes it possible to optimize the available space, something especially useful in houses and apartments with smaller floor areas.

In addition to making the most of space, concentrating these elements in the same room can simplify water and drainage installations and make maintenance tasks easier. For this reason, this type of design is common both in newer constructions and in older homes.

Having all the elements in the same room does not necessarily mean there is less hygiene. The condition of the bathroom depends mainly on cleaning and maintenance habits, regardless of how its different spaces are arranged.

France opts to separate the toilet from the rest of the bathroom

In many French homes it is common to find the WC séparé, a small room dedicated exclusively to the toilet. In another room, the shower or bathtub is located together with the sink, which allows different people to use both spaces at the same time.

This layout responds to a widely spread architectural tradition in France, where the aim is to offer greater privacy and avoid having the bathroom share the same space where people wash themselves.

It is also a solution that many families consider more comfortable in everyday life, since one person can use the toilet without interrupting another who is showering.

What differences exist between bathrooms in Mexico and France

Although both designs serve the same function, each responds to different priorities: