Over time, stains, rust and limescale build up in the bathroom, especially on the faucets and in the toilet, and become difficult to clean.

However, there is a highly effective and super easy trick to implement without needing to use harsh chemicals or ingredients that are hard to obtain.

This cleaning method is the one suggested by Artificial Intelligence (AI) for its simple ingredients and simplicity.

The homemade method to leave the bathroom spotless and free of limescale

The recommendation from ChatGPT as the ideal cleaning method for these cases is to use citric acid powder , an easy-to-find product.

How to use it in the toilet

Dissolve 2-3 tablespoons in hot water and pour it into the toilet bowl

Leave it overnight

The next morning, scrub with a brush and flush

Where can you get it? It can be bought in health food stores, natural product shops or online stores.

The advantages of this method include the fact that it is a natural, powerful product that does not leave a strong smell and is safe for almost all surfaces.

It is recommended to use it on toilets, faucets, tiles and shower enclosures. In addition, it is eco-friendly and non-corrosive.

For faucets, shower enclosures and showers, AI adds the use of fresh lemon. Just cut one in half and rub directly on the limescale. Then, wait 10 to 15 minutes and rinse with hot water.

The classic trick with white vinegar for the bathroom

Below are the ingredients you will need to leave your toilet and bathroom looking like new:

White vinegar

Water

How is it applied?

Mix vinegar and water: combine equal parts white vinegar and water. Pour the mixture into a spray bottle. Apply the solution: spray on the toilet areas where limescale builds up . The vinegar, due to its acidity, dissolves limescale in minutes, making it easy to remove without needing to scrub for a long time. Let it act and scrub: let the vinegar sit for a few minutes. Then, gently scrub the affected areas with a brush. Finally, flush to remove the residue. If it is not completely clean, repeat the process.

Are there other effective methods for cleaning the toilet?

Lemon juice and coarse salt: in this case, squeeze two lemons and mix their juice with coarse salt. Pour this mixture into the toilet and let it sit for 10 minutes. Then, scrub the stains with the brush and flush to rinse.

in this case, squeeze two lemons and mix their juice with coarse salt. Pour this mixture into the toilet and let it sit for 10 minutes. Then, scrub the stains with the brush and flush to rinse. Hot water and baking soda: boil enough water, let it cool a little and pour it into the toilet. Add half a cup of baking soda and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then scrub the stains with the brush.

boil enough water, let it cool a little and pour it into the toilet. Add half a cup of baking soda and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then scrub the stains with the brush. White vinegar and baking soda: pour a cup of vinegar into the toilet and let it act for 10 minutes. Then, add a generous amount of baking soda and scrub the stains well with a brush. The mixture will help the limescale come off more easily.

How can limescale buildup be prevented?

Below are some tips to prevent limescale buildup in places such as bathrooms and the kitchen: