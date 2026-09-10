In California, the rules for renewing a driver’s license change when a certain age is reached. The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) says that older adults who delay the process could lose the option to renew under the conventional system and face additional restrictions.

Licenses are changing: older adults will no longer be able to renew them as always

In California, drivers aged 70 or older are subject to new regulations:

They must go in person to a DMV office

They must renew their license every 5 years

They may be subject to additional evaluations, depending on the case

Unlike other age groups, those in this age range cannot complete the process entirely through digital means.

Step by step: how to renew a driver’s license in California

Drivers over 70 in California must: