The state of Delaware approved a law that allows hunting all authorized species on Sundays as well, a change that benefits more than 1 million hunters in the United States. The law removes restrictions that had been in effect since much of the 20th century.

Governor Matt Meyer signed the law after its bipartisan approval in both legislative chambers. Until now, Sundays were limited only to deer hunting on specific dates throughout the year .

What exactly changes with the new law?

From this law, hunters in Delaware can go out on Sundays to hunt game birds, coyotes and rabbits, as well as deer. Before, that option was restricted to a few specific dates on the official calendar.

The law also expanded the allowed ammunition calibers : straight-wall calibers greater than .30 are now permitted. In addition, it allows deer hunting with handguns during the January season.

Who is affected by this new regulation?

The measure directly impacts recreational hunters, who according to lawmakers carry out this activity mainly on weekends. State Representative Jeff Spiegelman explained that the previous restriction limited workers’ access to their free time.

Delaware thus joins other states that in the last decade relaxed their Sunday hunting rules. The change seeks to align access to recreational activity with the actual hours available to most residents.

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