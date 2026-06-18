One of the most significant donations in recent U.S. history could benefit millions of families. Business leaders and philanthropists Michael and Susan Dell have publicly announced a contribution of 6.25 billion dollars aimed at funding a social assistance bonus for parents and guardians. According to Forbes, this contribution represents one of the most significant private contributions focused on child economic mobility.

The initiative is in line with the launch of a federal program that aims to encourage long-term savings for minors under 18. According to CNN, the donation will allow 25 million children to receive an initial amount of 250 dollars that can be invested and compounded over time.

Who meets the requirements to obtain the 1,250-dollar bonus?

Trump Accounts are regulated by the Working Families Tax Cuts Act and are intended to make it easier for parents and guardians to open tax-advantaged investment accounts for minors who have a Social Security number. This scheme is comparable to education savings accounts and children’s investment funds, although with particular tax rules designed to optimize the growth of the initial capital.

According to the official announcement, the primary beneficiaries will be children up to 10 years old born before January 1, 2025, although those who are older are also considered if funds are still available when the enrollment process ends.

In this context, the Dell donation will be used to fund an automatic deposit of 250 dollars for each minor who meets the established requirements.

Conditions required to access the bonus

To access the initial bonus, families must live in ZIP codes with median incomes equal to or below 150,000 dollars.

Eligibility will depend on the average income of each geographic area and not on the specific income of the household. This will allow entire communities, particularly suburban and rural middle-income regions, to be covered automatically.

Once parents open a Trump account, the 250-dollar bonus will be credited without the need for any additional paperwork. The initiative aims to reduce administrative barriers and ensure broad adoption of the program.

When does the bonus start to apply?

According to an official statement issued by the White House, parents will have the possibility of opening these accounts starting on July 4, 2026.

Likewise, all babies born between 2025 and 2028 will receive an additional contribution of 1,000 dollars from the Treasury Department to start their account, according to local media outlet New York Daily News.

To carry out this process, parents must submit IRS Form 4547 in order to create the account and request the 1,000-dollar contribution.