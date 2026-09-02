The United States is preparing for a new long weekend. This Monday, September 7, 2026, is a national holiday across the country to commemorate one of the most important dates on the American calendar.

Unlike state holidays, which apply only in some states, this federal holiday applies in all 50 states and guarantees three days of rest for millions of people.

A holiday is decreed for this Monday, September 7, across the country

Labor Day, or Workers’ Day, is celebrated on the first Monday in September each year. In 2026, that date falls on Monday, September 7. Because it always falls on a Monday, the holiday combines with Saturday and Sunday and creates a three-day-long weekend, one of the most anticipated of the year in the United States.

This federal holiday is a tribute to American workers and their contributions to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of the country. Unlike most countries, which celebrate Workers’ Day on May 1, the United States chose the first Monday in September for its observance, a particularity it shares with Canada.

What services will be affected?

As it is a federal holiday, the impact on activity is broad. In general, the following closes:

Federal, state, and local government offices

Banks (and transfers are not processed in many cases)

The United States Postal Service (USPS), which does not deliver mail

Financial markets, such as the New York Stock Exchange (Wall Street)

Many schools (in fact, for several, it marks the end of summer vacation)

A new long weekend arrives for millions of workers

The combination of the Monday holiday with Saturday and Sunday translates into a three-day break for millions of workers across the United States. For much of the public sector workforce, federal, state, and municipal, the day off is guaranteed, and many private-sector companies also give the day as a paid holiday.

That long weekend is one of the most used of the year: domestic tourism, road trips, and last-minute bookings at beach and mountain destinations surge.