The driver’s license is one of the most in-demand documents in the United States. The regulations for issuing it are overseen by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), although these may differ by state.

In certain states, a specific age is set for renewal, and state authorities must require these drivers to carry out the process in person in order to assess their driving abilities.

End of the driver’s license: automatic renewal will not be available to people over 75 years old.

The Massachusetts DMV states that drivers aged 75 years or older are required to renew their license in person. Therefore, renewal online or by mail is no longer possible: they must appear in person at a DMV office to complete the process.

This measure is part of a strategy aimed at improving road safety for older drivers. During the in-person renewal process, it is essential to undergo a vision test and submit the corresponding documentation.

The renewal must be done every five years; however, starting at age 75, completing the process entirely online is prohibited.

Why was the implementation of this measure necessary?

The measure responds to concerns about road safety, since, according to state data, older drivers may experience declines in vision, reflexes, or response capacity.

The in-person procedure allows the DMV to identify conditions that could affect driving and carry out additional checks in case of medical or behavioral alerts.