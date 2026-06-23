In the United States, there are different regulations on parking and vehicle maintenance rules that must be followed to avoid problems with the authorities.

In Shoreview, a city in Minnesota, for example, a current regulation sets the restrictions that cars must meet in order to park on private property, especially in open areas.

Parking cars in any of these places is prohibited if the driver cannot show a key document

The current regulation in that jurisdiction states that all vehicles must have a valid license or registration and be in working condition to be parked outdoors.

Cars that do not comply with this regulation may not be parked indefinitely on a property unless they are in a completely enclosed space.

According to the regulation, vehicles that do not have the proper documentation proving their roadworthiness may also not remain parked in parks, yards, driveways, properties, or open spaces. They will also be prohibited from being parked on boulevards, grass, or any other green area.

Important information about this regulation

In addition, the provision includes recreational vehicles such as:

Trailers.

Motor homes or campers.

Boats.

Snowmobiles.

All of these items must be placed on an approved surface whenever they are parked or stored in the front yard of a property.

Parking of recreational vehicles or devices on any public property is also prohibited.