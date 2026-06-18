Millions of workers, students, and families in the United States will be able to enjoy a new official break thanks to one of the most important federal holidays on the national calendar. The date will cause the closure of banks, government offices, and numerous public agencies, in addition to generating heavy tourist activity throughout the country.

The Government declared a holiday for this Friday across the country

This is Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, which is celebrated on Friday, June 19, and on this occasion, will allow millions of Americans to enjoy a new long weekend.

The date commemorates one of the most important moments in U.S. history: the end of slavery. On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Texas to officially announce the liberation of the last African American slaves, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln.

Which services will be affected starting tomorrow

Since it is a federal holiday, the following are usually closed:

Government offices.

Federal courts.

Banks.

Post offices.

Numerous public agencies.

Some private companies and educational centers may also change their operating hours.

The new federal holiday on the calendar

Although the celebration has existed for more than a century, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. Since then:

Federal employees have the day off.

National institutions officially observe the date.

Celebrations spread across the country.

It was the first new federal holiday added to the U.S. calendar in several decades.