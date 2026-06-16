New technology in the hands of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known by its acronym I.C.E., is used to locate cell phones through the use of devices that would function like cell towers.

According to what the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported, it mimics the operation of an antenna so that nearby devices automatically connect to it, something that makes it possible to identify and locate them within a certain area.

The Government will track the cell phones of all these immigrants one by one: How does ICE’s new technology work?

When the equipment is activated, cell phones near the area detect the emitted signal and connect automatically. From this contact, ICE agents can track the phone and identify certain technical data from the device.

According to the information provided by DHS, the technology used by ICE has some limitations, such as that it functions only as link-control logs, so it is not designed to access personal content such as messages, emails, photos, contact lists, or files in general.

ICE’s special technology: Who is in the Government’s sights?

The people who could be reached by these operations are: