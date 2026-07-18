The arrival of Netflix profoundly changed the way movies and series are consumed, to the point that several companies had to rethink their distribution strategy, and by 2026, there will be between 8 and 10 streaming platforms competing for users’ attention and time.

Due to new updates, the Netflix streaming platform will no longer be available on certain televisions that no longer meet the requirements to be able to open the app and allow its use.

Netflix will stop working on all these televisions starting July 31: Which ones are they?

Starting July 31, Netflix will stop being compatible with old smart TVs that no longer meet the platform’s minimum technical requirements. The measure affects devices released before 2015.

This is because their operating systems have stopped receiving updates and cannot run the latest versions of the platform.

Among the models that will stop working:

Samsung Smart TV made before 2015

Sony Bravia models from the series

KDL XBR W95

LG:

Infinia LX95000 Nano LED LM9600 Otros Smart TV fabricados antes del 2015

Panasonic

AX900 VT50 Viera TC-P50VT25



Netflix will stop opening on all these televisions starting July 31: Why will it happen?

The app will stop opening because it will no longer be able to update, so the catalog cannot be accessed from that television. This happens because they no longer have the processing power, memory, security standards, or compatibility with the platform’s features.

Those who have these devices do not necessarily have to change the television; they can connect a compatible external device such as a streaming player.