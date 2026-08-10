When it comes to cardiovascular health, walking, cycling, or gym training often appear among the main recommendations. However, more and more studies highlight the role of another healthy practice capable of improving blood circulation, reducing blood pressure, and promoting heart function.

Neither walking, nor cycling, nor the gym: the ultimate exercise for caring for the heart

It is yoga. This practice combines physical postures, breathing techniques, and meditation exercises that help reduce stress and improve the body’s response.

While it does not replace the aerobic exercise recommended by specialists, yoga combines movement, breathing, and relaxation, a formula that can provide important benefits for the cardiovascular system and overall well-being.

Various studies indicate that regular practice can help to:

Reduce blood pressure

Lower resting heart rate

Improve blood circulation

Reduce stress and anxiety levels

Promote vascular health

How does it improve circulation?

Many yoga poses stimulate venous return and promote blood flow. In addition, deep breathing exercises improve oxygenation in the body and help the circulatory system work more efficiently.

With consistent practice, some people also experience: