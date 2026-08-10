Jennifer Aniston has been one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood for many years, but she also built an image linked to self-care and an active lifestyle.

At 57, her habits continue to attract interest, especially because of the way she organizes her diet and her exercise routine.

Among her most striking habits is a particular way of preparing breakfast, which incorporates a key food to increase protein intake.

Jennifer Aniston’s diet at 57

The actress has said in different interviews some of the foods that are part of her daily routine.

Among her options is oatmeal with egg white, a combination that, according to her, adds the egg white directly while the oatmeal finishes cooking to boost protein and give it a fluffier texture.

Another of her usual choices is avocado with eggs, while she can also opt for a smoothie made with banana, berries, cocoa, collagen peptides, and almond milk.

The diet currently attributed to her prioritizes protein, along with vegetables and a lower presence of carbohydrates and sugar.

Why does Jennifer Aniston add egg whites to oatmeal?

The unusual combination of oatmeal and egg white became known for a specific reason: it makes it possible to add a source of protein to a preparation traditionally based on grains.

Aniston said the idea came from a recommendation by her then partner, who showed her how to add the egg white while the oatmeal was finishing cooking. The result, she explained, has a fluffier texture.

A nutritionist consulted about the actress’s breakfast highlighted precisely the beta-glucan content of oatmeal, although she also pointed out that there are other grains and foods that can be part of a balanced diet.

The new exercise routine Jennifer Aniston follows

Diet is only part of Aniston’s routine. The actress also changed the way she trains after a back injury and left behind some of the high-impact exercises she used to do.

Currently, her training focuses on endurance, strength, mobility, and core work, as well as practices like yoga and moderate cardio sessions.

The philosophy has also changed: instead of looking only for workouts that generate a lot of fatigue or sweat, the goal is to maintain physical activity that can be sustained over time and adapted to the body’s needs .

The low-impact exercise that replaced part of her training

One of the pillars of Aniston’s new routine is Pvolve, a training method that combines resistance and functional movements with a lower-impact approach.

The actress has explained that over the years she learned to train in a smarter way and pay closer attention to how her body responds.

In addition, her routine includes activities that have been part of her habits for years, such as yoga, meditation, and climbing.