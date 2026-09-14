The mixture of oil, lemon peel and cinnamon has become a widely used homemade option for naturally scenting spaces. This combination brings together simple ingredients commonly found in any kitchen and makes it possible to create a fresh, long-lasting aroma.

In a context where an increasing number of people seek to avoid industrial products, these homemade preparations are becoming more relevant because they are easy to make. Besides fragrancing, they are also credited with additional beneficial effects in the home.

Why is oil recommended to be mixed with lemon and cinnamon

The combination of oil with lemon peel and cinnamon is used mainly as a natural air freshener. The oil serves as a base to preserve the aroma, while the lemon provides freshness and the cinnamon adds a warm note.

This preparation can be used in open jars, homemade diffusers or even applied to surfaces such as furniture or fabrics. It is commonly used in spaces such as living rooms, kitchens or bedrooms.

What it is for

Among the most common uses of this combination are:

Scenting rooms with a fresh, spicy aroma.

Providing a feeling of cleanliness in enclosed spaces.

Helping neutralize strong odors, such as those from the kitchen.

Providing a warmer and more pleasant atmosphere.

Its use depends on the type of container and the desired intensity, since the aroma can be adjusted by varying the amount of ingredients.

Step by step: how to prepare this homemade and effective mixture

To make this homemade mixture, a few ingredients are required and the process is simple:

Place oil in a glass jar.

Add lemon peels that have been previously cleaned.

Add cinnamon sticks or pieces of cinnamon.

Let the mixture sit for several hours to intensify the aroma.

Once the mixture is ready, it can be used directly or adapted to various formats, according to the purpose desired within the home.