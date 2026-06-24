The National Military Service is once again opening a key stage for Mexicans who have not yet regularized their status. The call reaches not only young people who turn 18, but also overdue adults who never applied for their Military ID card at the appropriate time.

That group includes men over 30 years old who still have registration pending before the authorities. Although the procedure is usually associated with young people reaching adulthood, the obligation can remain in force for those who did not obtain the National Military Service Identity Card within the expected deadline.

The key point is that not everyone who registers must carry out in-person military activities. After registration, each case is subject to the procedure of the National Military Service, which defines the way of fulfillment through the corresponding lottery.

Mandatory Military Service: Who Must Apply for the Military ID Card

The Military ID Card is a mandatory document for Mexican men of military age. That is why the registration period is opened every year for those who must start the process for the first time and for those who were left pending from previous years.

The following people should pay attention to the call:

Mexican youth who turn 18 years old during the current year;

men who never applied for the Military ID Card;

those who missed the original deadline;

adults between 18 and 39 years old who have not yet regularized their status;

Mexicans living in the country or abroad who need to complete the corresponding procedure.

In the case of those over 30, the obligation does not arise from a new measure, but from a pending situation: not having completed registration when it was due.

What Happens to Adults Over 30 Who Did Not Complete the Procedure

Men over 30 years old who never obtained the Military ID Card may be considered overdue. This means they did not complete registration for the National Military Service in the year they were supposed to do so.

For that reason, they must go to the corresponding Municipal Board or Recruitment Office to start the procedure and be able to meet their military obligations.

The range includes those who are between 18 and 39 years old. From age 40 onward, the procedure changes and specific proof-of-status or exemption procedures may exist, depending on each person’s situation.

Will Those Over 30 Have to Join the Army?

Registering for the National Military Service does not mean, in all cases, physically joining the Army or automatically carrying out training activities.

The process has different stages. First, the Military ID Card procedure is completed. Then, participants may be subject to the lottery that defines the way they must fulfill the obligation.

That lottery determines whether the person must carry out in-person activities or remain on administrative standby.

How the National Military Service Lottery Works

Once registration is completed, citizens are included in the selection mechanism provided for by the military authorities.

The result can define two main scenarios:

White ball : the citizen serves in an assigned unit, attending training activities.

Black ball: the citizen remains at the disposal of the Ministry of National Defense and does not undergo regular training, except in exceptional situations.

That is why the Military ID Card and training are not the same thing. The procedure is mandatory for men of military age, but the way the obligation is fulfilled depends on the later result.

What It Means to Be Overdue in the National Military Service

An overdue person is a man who did not register for the National Military Service during the year when it was his turn. In these cases, the obligation does not disappear: it remains pending until the person regularizes their status.

This explains why adults over 30 may appear to be included in a call. It is not a new mass enlistment, but rather the obligation to complete a procedure that should have been done years ago.

Key Points About the Military ID Card in Mexico

Before starting the procedure, it is worth keeping these facts in mind:

The Military ID Card is mandatory for Mexican men of military age.

Registration is generally done upon turning 18 years old .

Those who did not do it on time may be classified as overdue.

Overdue persons between 18 and 39 years old must regularize their status.

Not everyone who registers undergoes in-person training.

The modality is determined by the National Military Service lottery.

Women may participate voluntarily.

The obligation has existed for decades and is not a recent provision.

What Those Who Did Not Apply for the Military ID Card Must Do

Men who did not complete the procedure in the corresponding year should check the current call in their municipality or borough. There they are informed about deadlines, requirements, documentation, and the locations enabled to complete registration.

The purpose of the procedure is to obtain the National Military Service Identity Card and regularize the citizen’s military status. For overdue persons, this step allows them to close a pending obligation and move forward with the process established by Mexican regulations.