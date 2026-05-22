The mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, announced through the city hall’s official website his “Heat Emergency Plan”, after several areas of the city recorded temperatures of up to 95.9°F during May.

The commissioner of NYC Emergency Managment, Christina Farrell, warned that these temperatures can be dangerous for many people since they arrive earlier than expected and the necessary precautions have not yet been taken.

Mamdani vs. extreme heat: Which areas are most affected by high temperatures in May 2026?

Among the areas with the highest heat indexes are:

The Bronx

Upper Manhattan

Staten Island

Mamdani’s administration warns that older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people experiencing homelessness may receive assistance as they are considered at-risk populations. Authorities recommend calling 311 or using the “Cool Options Finder” tool to find the nearest center and take shelter from the heat.

New York confirmed a key emergency change in the city: What will the plan implemented by Mamdani be like?

The mayor’s emergency plan includes the opening of cooling centers that will be installed in New York’s five boroughs so residents can take shelter from the high temperatures.

Among the actions that will be carried out with this new emergency plan, the following are also included:

Real-time health monitoring

Coordination with utility companies

Mass alerts from the “Advanced Warning System”

Information campaigns

Joint work with hospitals and community organizations