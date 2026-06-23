A new active pattern will continue generating major deluges, intense storms, and dangerous wind gusts in various regions of the country.

Experts warn that the system will be boosted by a cold front that will move through from the Mid-Atlantic to the southern part of the country.

In this context, severe weather could last throughout the week, with more than 72 hours of active storm conditions.

Warning for a deluge in all these areas: strong storms, heavy rain, and gusts of 70 mph

According to AccuWeather, for most of the week, the intense activity will be concentrated in the Plains.

Eastern Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, Kansas, and parts of Oklahoma and Texas are among the main areas under alert.

In this context, the following are expected

Large hail.

Strong wind gusts.

Torrential rain is capable of causing localized flooding.

Weather forecasts indicate that the winds from these storms will range from 70 to 85 mph, depending on the case.

What to expect for the end of this week

The risk area will extend on Thursday from Oklahoma City to parts of eastern Montana.

Rain is expected to move this weekend toward the northern Plains and the Midwest, where the risk of thunderstorms with hail and even isolated tornadoes persists.

The advice is always to stay alert to weather updates in case there is any major change.