The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed the purchase of more than 1,200 new cars to replace the trains on subway lines 1, 3, and 6 in New York. The new cars, called R262, will replace the units that have been running since the 1980s and still retain the iconic orange seats.

The total investment exceeds US$11 billion and represents the largest purchase of subway cars in MTA history . The plan also includes additional units for commuter trains that connect the city with its surrounding areas.

What changes with the arrival of the new New York subway cars?

The replacement aims to renew about one-third of the city’s entire subway fleet. Demetrius Crichlow, president of MTA NYC Transit, noted that these are cars that have been in operation for more than four decades .

Many of the new cars will have an “open gangway” design, with no doors between one car and the next, allowing passengers to move freely throughout the train. In addition, they will include LED lighting and more modern technology than the current units.

Among the main improvements promised by the R262 are:

Doorless design between cars for easier movement

LED lighting instead of older systems

Greater passenger capacity due to the elimination of internal doors

Replacement of units with more than 40 years of use

An expansion that could be even larger

The MTA is considering adding more than 1,000 additional cars to the original order. Janno Lieber, the agency’s president, highlighted that this purchase will renew approximately one-third of the entire subway fleet in a single operation.

When will the new trains start running and who is affected by the measure?

The announcement comes at a time of pressure for the MTA, following a recent subway fare increase. Riders on lines 1, 3, and 6 are the first beneficiaries, since their trains include some of the oldest cars in the system.

As an immediate precedent, the new R211 cars have already started running on Line B, which connects Brooklyn with the Bronx. This shows that the fleet-renewal process is already underway in other parts of the subway.

However, the R262 will not arrive immediately. According to the MTA, the manufacture and rollout of the new cars will extend over several years, with an estimated arrival in the early 2030s.