The United States approved the sale of 100 Stinger missiles to Brazil for US$330 million, in an operation aimed at strengthening the air defense of the South American country. The measure was confirmed by the State Department through an official notification to Congress.

The sale includes FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles along with logistical support equipment and technical assistance. The Bureau of Political-Military Affairs stated that the operation is part of efforts to modernize the Brazilian armed forces.

What does the arms sale to Brazil include?

The operation includes 100 Stinger Block I missiles, as well as gripstocks, engineering support, and logistical support services provided by the U.S. government and contractors. The main contractors will be RTX Corporation and Lockheed Martin.

The official statement specified that, for now, there is no offset agreement linked to this sale. Any such agreement will have to be negotiated directly between Brazil and the contractor companies in the future.

Included equipment and services

100 FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles

Gripstocks (launch systems)

Engineering and integration support

Logistical and technical support from U.S. contractors

What will Brazil use these missiles for?

According to the State Department, the main objective is for Brazil to be able to assume greater responsibility for its own territorial security. The missiles will strengthen its air defense capability against current and future threats.

The sale also aims to improve control of Brazilian airspace to combat drug trafficking and narco-terrorism operations in its territory and in the region. Washington emphasized that the operation will not alter the military balance in South America or require the deployment of additional U.S. personnel to the country.