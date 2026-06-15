One of the most ambitious hydraulic projects in Latin America is moving forward in northeastern Brazil with the aim of completely transforming access to water in regions historically hit by drought. The megaproject promises to change the landscape and improve the lives of millions of people.

They are building the longest artificial river in Latin America

The government of the state of Ceará is promoting the construction of a gigantic artificial river of approximately 90 miles in length, designed to supply water to one of the driest areas of the country.

The project, known as the Ceará Water Belt (CAC), had reached 91% physical completion by the end of 2025, and authorities project its completion for June 2026.

The project aims to guarantee water supply in areas that for decades have suffered extreme droughts, water shortages, and supply problems for both human consumption and agricultural and livestock production.

The river will cross more than 90 miles and feature state-of-the-art technology

The infrastructure includes:

Large-scale artificial channels.

Pumping and distribution systems.

Reservoirs and hydraulic connections.

It will bring water to one of the driest areas in the region

Water is taken at the Jati dam, linked to the North Axis of the São Francisco River Integration Project. From there, the flow crosses different regions until it reaches the springs of the Cariús River, in the municipality of Nova Olinda.

Northeastern Brazil has historically faced:

High temperatures

Irregular rainfall

Prolonged periods of drought

That is why access to water is considered a strategic challenge.