A state provision in Arkansas has changed the legal framework that regulates rentals in the United States, placing tenants in a more disadvantaged position relative to owners.

Unlike what is seen in most states, this case does not have a full Implied Warranty of Habitability, which alters the rules on repairs, damage to properties, and rent adjustments.

The current regulation directly affects rental contracts, tenants’ rights, and owners’ obligations, creating a context in which the renter may be forced to assume damage to the property and face rent increases without specific state limits.

Rent law in Arkansas: increases requirements for tenants and strengthens benefits for owners

In most states in the United States, the Implied Warranty of Habitability places on the owner the responsibility to keep the home in suitable condition during the term of the contract. This includes the functioning of essential services, structural safety, and an environment conducive to living.

However, Arkansas has lacked a comprehensive recognition of this warranty as a standard and automatic obligation. This means that tenants do not have the same legal tools as in other states to demand necessary repairs, nor do they have the power to suspend rent payments in general when there are deficiencies in the home.

The signed contract becomes significantly important in practice, since it can impose various responsibilities on the tenant, including damage or situations that, in other jurisdictions, would correspond directly to the owner.

Additionally, Arkansas does not set a general state limit for rent increases, allowing owners to change the price when renewing the contract, as long as the established agreements are respected and proper notice periods are followed.

In 2021, a major legal reform was implemented

In November 2021, Arkansas Act 1052 was implemented, establishing for the first time mandatory minimum standards for rental housing. This regulation requires that, at the start of the contract, the property have functional electricity, running water, and working essential systems.

Therefore, although the home must meet certain basic requirements at the beginning of the rental period, the subsequent legal protection remains more limited than in the rest of the country.

However, this legislation did not establish a full Implied Warranty of Habitability like in other states. Its scope is limited and does not provide tenants with broad mechanisms to demand repairs throughout the term of the contract under the same conditions found in other jurisdictions.