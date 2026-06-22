Authorities in the state of Louisiana warned that they will impose fines of up to US$2,650 on those who use fireworks outside the authorized areas and times during the July 4 celebrations. The penalty depends on the resident’s exact address, not just on living in the state.

State law allows the purchase and use of consumer fireworks, such as sparklers and rockets, but only in unincorporated areas and within a specific time window. In Lafayette Parish , all incorporated municipalities directly prohibit their use.

What changes with this fireworks measure?

The key difference lies in the type of area where each person lives. The unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish allow the use of fireworks from June 25 to July 5, every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. , with an extension until 1 a.m. on the night of July 5 for the holiday.

Anyone who sets off fireworks outside that schedule, or within an incorporated municipality, could receive a fine of up to US$2,650. The law also prohibits anyone under 18 from possessing, handling, or buying fireworks, regardless of the type of area.

Other localities in the Acadiana region apply similar rules , although with specific variations:

In Abbeville, Crowley, and Opelousas, use is restricted within city limits, but allowed in unincorporated areas.

In Iberia Parish, the ban is total throughout the entire parish, with no area exceptions.

In St. Tammany Parish, rules equivalent to those in Lafayette apply.

How does this fireworks restriction affect residents?

The impact is direct on the wallet: a fine of up to US$2,650 can be applied for each violation detected, making fireworks an economic risk if the local regulations are not respected. That is why it is recommended to confirm the status of the area before buying fireworks.