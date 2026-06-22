Thousands of taxpayers do not know that a large tax debt can have consequences far beyond fines and interest. In certain cases, the U.S. Government can block the issuance of new passports, prevent their renewal, and even request the revocation of already valid documents.

The measure comes from coordination between the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the Department of State, which allows restricting passports of people with significant unresolved federal tax debts.

The procedure that blocks and can even revoke all passports

According to official IRS information, a person may be certified as a seriously delinquent taxpayer when they have an enforceable federal tax debt greater than USD 66,000, including taxes, interest, and penalties. This threshold is adjusted periodically for inflation.

For the measure to apply, the IRS must have initiated formal collection actions, such as:

The filing of a federal tax lien

The issuance of a tax levy ( levy )

The exhaustion of certain administrative remedies

Once the IRS certifies the debt to the Department of State, the authorities may:

Deny issuance of a new passport

Reject a renewal application

Suspend the ongoing renewal process

Revoke a valid passport in certain cases

The final decision on passport issuance, limitation, or revocation rests with the Department of State.