Connecting to a WiFi network has become a basic necessity for carrying out professional, educational, or entertainment tasks.

However, what happens when you need access and do not remember the password?

There are efficient and secure methods to access a WiFi network without the password, as long as you have the owner’s authorization.

What are the alternatives for establishing a connection to WiFi without entering a password?

There are different legal and secure ways to access a WiFi network without manually entering the password. These options depend on the device’s functions or the router’s configuration and allow access to be shared quickly between authorized devices.

The main alternatives include:

Check a device that is already connected: from the WiFi settings on some phones and computers, it is possible to see or share the saved password , usually by means of a QR code.

Share the network with a QR code: many Android phones and iPhones allow you to generate a QR code so another device can connect without needing to type in the password.

Use the WiFi sharing function between devices: on some compatible devices, it is enough to bring two devices close together to automatically transfer access to the network.

Check the router settings: if you are the owner or have authorization, you can enter the administration panel to verify the password or manage connected devices.

Although these methods simplify access to a wireless network, they should always be used with the owner’s authorization.

Where these methods should be implemented

These procedures are very useful in everyday situations, such as when visiting a relative’s or friend’s home and no one remembers the password.

Likewise, in offices or shared spaces, it is enough for a coworker to display the QR code from their mobile device so that others can connect.

Even in temporary accommodations, if the television or router is already properly configured, it is possible to get the password directly from there without having to look for it in documents or signs.

The dangers of connecting to unidentified WiFi networks

Although accessing a private network with authorization is safe, the picture changes with public or suspicious WiFi.

Cybersecurity experts warn about the importance of paying attention to warning signs:

Similar network names that could be fake.

Open connections without an access key.

Strange pages requesting personal data.

Unusually slow speed or strange behavior on the device.

Connecting to a malicious WiFi can result in stolen passwords, access to bank accounts, or the installation of spyware.