Authorities in Illinois maintain an active regulation that requires companies responsible for measuring electricity consumption to inspect meters—usually located outside homes—in search of signs of tampering, energy theft, or illegal connections.

This regulation, which is part of the rules of the Illinois Administrative Code, seeks to ensure the integrity of electrical metering systems and sets out the protocols that must be followed when irregularities are detected on a property.

They will inspect house by house to cut off service to those with electricity and clandestine connections

The regulation states that all metering service providers (MSPs) must carry out inspections of the sites where the meters are located.

What technicians will look for

Meter tampering

Energy theft

Illegal or clandestine connections

Compromises in the security of metering equipment

If during an inspection any condition that may be linked to theft of service is detected, the company must immediately inform the electric distribution provider.

What will happen if an illegal connection is detected

In these cases, the company must report within no more than one business day the following points

A description of the evidence found

The actions taken by the metering provider

Contact information at the inspected location

The meter and associated account details

In addition, it is indicated that the metering provider must collaborate with the companies that provide electric service to determine the appropriate corrective measure.

If the situation is not corrected within 10 business days, the electric distribution provider may remove and replace the meter or affected equipment to put an end to the illegal practice.

The removed meter may be kept as evidence if an investigation for theft of service is carried out.

Important information about this measure

The regulation establishes that it is not enough to suspect tampering or a clandestine connection; it must be proven

That the meter was altered

That the customer benefited from that alteration

That any rebilling carried out is reasonable

If all of this can be evidenced, the companies will coordinate corrective actions and the use of the service may be affected during the process.