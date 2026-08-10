The technological advance revolutionized communication, offering solutions that significantly improved quality of life. However, the widespread use of mobile devices and Wi-Fi networks also poses threats to health.

Researchers from the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), specifically from the National Schools of Biological Sciences and Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, carried out a study that exposes the negative consequences of the electromagnetic waves emitted by these devices.

In the experiment, laboratory mice were exposed to electromagnetic fields with frequencies similar to those generated by cellphones and Wifi networks. The results revealed a troubling connection between this exposure and significant damage to health, setting off alarms among experts.

Goodbye to wifi: it causes harmful effects on health

Electromagnetic waves are the product of fluctuations in magnetic and electric fields that spread through space, allowing them to function as a transmitter of energy from one point to another. One of the clearest examples is light that we see every day in our homes, radio, or the operation of a microwave oven.

With this in mind, in the experiment involving more than 300 mice, divided into five groups, the test subjects were exposed to 860 MHz at 0.5 W of power, the intensity handled by 2G cellphones, and to 2.5 GHz at 0.1 W of power, matching a Wifi modem.

The results showed an increase in oxidative stress; the males showed testicular damage, as well as neuropsychiatric effects reflected in studies such as the electroencephalogram, apoptosis (cell death), severe DNA damage stored in the blood in adults, and difficulties with physical and motor development.

Roberto Linares, Doctor of Electrical Engineering Sciences and leader of the research, explained that a five-year period (2015-2020) was necessary to obtain accurate data, stressing that the observed damage to the body is cause for great concern.

The WHO supports the study on the effects of wifi

For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO), through its International Agency for Research on Cancer, supports these claims, as it established that exposure to electromagnetic fields could be a triggering factor for cancer in humans.

Although there are still no conclusive tests on its fatal effects, there is evidence that the skin and other tissues in direct contact with these devices, as well as the brain and various organs that absorb the waves, are the most affected.