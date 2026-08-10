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Finding a parked car with the windshield wipers raised usually draws attention, and there are different explanations for this sign, which are not always synonymous with something serious happening.
While it is true that this action may be related to bad intentions, it could also be linked to how the vehicle was parked or to a way of protecting it against the arrival of extreme cold.
Finding the car with the windshield wipers raised: what it means
It is important to note that there is no single meaning to finding the windshield wipers raised, but rather the situation may be due to different circumstances. Some of the possibilities are
- The vehicle is badly parked, and someone raised the windshield wipers as a warning
- The car may have been marked by criminals as part of a signal to identify it
- Some passerby tried to help and raised them to prevent them from sticking to the windshield during a cold night
- The owner himself may have raised them to make cleaning the glass easier or in anticipation of a frost
How to act if you find the vehicle with the windshield wipers raised
There are some contextual clues that can help determine what this gesture is about, so the advice is to check
- Whether the car is properly parked or whether it is blocking any ramp or garage
- Whether there is ice or very low temperatures
- Whether there are other strange marks on the vehicle
- Whether the windshield wipers are damaged
- Whether a note or warning was left
If there are suspicious signs of an attempted theft, it is always advisable to notify the relevant authorities as soon as possible
In that sense, it is important to check that doors, windows, and locks show no damage. If everything is in order, the most likely explanation is that the raised windshield wipers are related to parking or to the cold, since in freezing conditions the wiper blades can freeze against the glass and any attempt to use them in those conditions can damage them.