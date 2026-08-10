Finding a parked car with the windshield wipers raised usually draws attention, and there are different explanations for this sign, which are not always synonymous with something serious happening.

While it is true that this action may be related to bad intentions, it could also be linked to how the vehicle was parked or to a way of protecting it against the arrival of extreme cold.

Finding the car with the windshield wipers raised: what it means

It is important to note that there is no single meaning to finding the windshield wipers raised, but rather the situation may be due to different circumstances. Some of the possibilities are

The vehicle is badly parked, and someone raised the windshield wipers as a warning

The car may have been marked by criminals as part of a signal to identify it

Some passerby tried to help and raised them to prevent them from sticking to the windshield during a cold night

The owner himself may have raised them to make cleaning the glass easier or in anticipation of a frost

How to act if you find the vehicle with the windshield wipers raised

There are some contextual clues that can help determine what this gesture is about, so the advice is to check

Whether the car is properly parked or whether it is blocking any ramp or garage

Whether there is ice or very low temperatures

Whether there are other strange marks on the vehicle

Whether the windshield wipers are damaged

Whether a note or warning was left

If there are suspicious signs of an attempted theft, it is always advisable to notify the relevant authorities as soon as possible