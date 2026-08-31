A major chapter in American retail history is coming to an end as one of the country’s longtime shopping destinations prepares to close its doors permanently after nearly seven decades.

Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk, Maryland, is shutting down for good on August 31, bringing an end to a shopping center that has been part of the local community since 1956. The closure also means the end of the mall’s longtime JCPenney location, one of its major anchor stores.

The shopping center originally opened as an open-air retail destination in 1956. It was later transformed into an enclosed mall in 1972, becoming a familiar destination for generations of shoppers in the Baltimore County community.

Nearly 70 years of history come to an end

Eastpoint Mall covers more than 850,000 square feet and has housed a wide variety of department stores, specialty retailers, restaurants and other businesses over the decades.

JCPenney has long served as one of the mall’s anchor stores. Other major retailers at the shopping center have included Burlington, Gabe’s and Value City Furniture, although the latter filed for bankruptcy in November 2025.

The shutdown is affecting roughly 100 specialty stores throughout the mall. As the final day approaches, retailers have been offering significant discounts as they attempt to sell their remaining merchandise before leaving the property.

For longtime customers, however, the closure represents much more than the loss of another place to shop.

Shoppers say goodbye to a familiar landmark

News of Eastpoint Mall’s permanent closure has triggered an emotional reaction among people who grew up visiting the shopping center.

For many residents, the mall was a place where families spent weekends, teenagers met friends and generations of shoppers created memories.

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One longtime customer, Dayjanae Jones, recalled visiting the mall with her sisters and friends and trying on dresses at a prom store simply for fun. Her memories reflect the role Eastpoint Mall played in the community beyond shopping.

The closure therefore marks the end of an era for a shopping mall that remained a fixture in the area for almost 70 years.

JCPenney faces changes of its own

The Eastpoint Mall closure comes at a time when JCPenney itself is undergoing significant changes.

The retailer’s former properties are at the center of a potential $934 million deal involving 117 locations. Private equity firm Onyx Partners has made another attempt to acquire the portfolio and has said it has the funds to complete the transaction by September 25.

The properties are held by a trust established following JCPenney’s 2020 bankruptcy. More than 40 former JCPenney locations have already been sold, according to the report.

The possible transaction has generated mixed reactions online, with some shoppers expressing concern about the future of traditional department stores while others remain hopeful that the iconic retailer can continue operating.

Another sign of the changing American retail landscape

Eastpoint Mall’s closure is part of a broader transformation affecting traditional shopping centers across the United States.

The rise of online shopping, changing consumer habits, store closures and financial difficulties among major retailers have placed increasing pressure on brick-and-mortar malls.

For Dundalk residents, however, the closing of Eastpoint Mall is not simply another retail statistic. After opening in 1956 and serving the community for generations, the shopping center is now preparing for its final day.

On August 31, the lights will go out at Eastpoint Mall for the last time, bringing nearly seven decades of retail history to a close.