The Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) announced the inflation variation recorded between March and April 2026. In the fourth month of the year, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 0.6% with a year-over-year increase of 3.8%.

One of the factors pushing inflation upward is the increase in gasoline prices, due to tensions in the Middle East and blockades in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the channels through which 20% of the world’s oil is transported.

Vacations are more expensive than ever: the rise in gasoline prices impacts tourism

According to the BLS, the price of gasoline showed a year-over-year change of 28.4% between April 2025 and April 2026. In almost any case, this factor has a direct impact on summer vacation expenses in the United States, particularly for those who choose to travel by car during peak season. Likewise, tolls and parking fees also increased by 2.9%.

With these factors, according to a note made by the BLS itself, tourism companies warn that total spending will increase even before the destination is reached.

For their part, airfares showed a year-over-year variation of 20.7%. Prices also rose for full-service restaurants (3.8%), fast food (3.2%), and vending machines (2%).

Inflation drives prices up across the country for 2026: How does it impact domestic tourism?

It has a direct impact because many Americans usually travel by car during summer vacations. If fuel is up 28.4%, people may start changing their plans to cut costs. For example, they could choose shorter trips, getaways within the same state, and fewer days of stay.