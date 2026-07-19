The Donald Trump administration continues to tighten immigration controls at border crossings, and as part of its measures, it will now revoke visas for thousands of foreign commercial drivers.

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) warns that violations are being committed related to the improper use of B1/B2 business and/or tourism visas, something that can lead to revocation and a temporary ban on entering the country.

What happens with this new measure?

The CPB reported that the measure applies to foreign commercial drivers who have not respected some of the key conditions for keeping the visa , which can lead to the automatic revocation of their permits. These are truck drivers who carry out border operations and have a business visa to do their work.

Immigration authorities warn that having a visa does not guarantee entry into the country if the imposed rules are not followed , since every time someone enters the territory, the agents review the record for irregularities to check whether the person remains admissible in the country.

Important information everyone should know about American tourist visas

The mistake that can cost a commercial driver his American visa is using this permit to engage in activities that the United States considers employment, that is, exceeding the permitted scope and the category granted.

In this case, truck drivers must try to stick to the activities allowed for international crossings, since if any irregularity is detected, the agents will cancel the visa, block access to the country, and record what happened.