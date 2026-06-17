Football is about to experience one of the most important refereeing transformations of the last few decades. FIFA confirmed a series of changes to VAR protocols that will begin to be implemented in international competitions and will take center stage during the 2026 World Cup.

Among the most striking new features is a situation that until now was impossible: the referee will be able to withdraw a yellow card shown to a player and automatically award it to another player if the images show that the sanctioned player was incorrectly identified or that the real offender was another player.

Until now, VAR could only intervene in send-offs and had limited powers regarding yellow cards. However, the new modifications seek to correct obvious errors that can alter the course of a match and affect cumulative suspensions in long tournaments such as a World Cup.

The main new feature is that the identity of the cautioned player can be corrected, even if it is from the opposing team, when there is a clear and obvious error.

Now the referee will be able to take away a yellow card and automatically give it to the opponent

One of the most innovative cases in the new rules is the simulation of fouls. In the following situation:

A forward goes down anywhere on the field.

The referee interprets that a foul occurred.

He calls the foul and cautions the defender

The VAR reviews the play.

The images show that there was no contact and that the attacker simulated.

With the new rules: