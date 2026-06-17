A Michigan state law requires supermarkets to pay up to $250 to customers who detect an incorrect charge at checkout. The rule, known as the “Scanner Law”, requires the scanned price to match the one displayed on the shelf or label.

The legislation, officially the Shopping Reform and Modernization Act, was enacted in 2011 by the state of Michigan. Its goal is to protect consumers against billing errors in retail chains and stores that display prices using signs, electronic labels, or stickers.

What does the law establish about incorrect charges at the supermarket?

The rule states that, if a product is charged at a higher price than the one displayed, the buyer has the right to claim the difference plus an additional bonus. That bonus is equal to ten times the amount overcharged.

The bonus amount has a minimum of $1 and a maximum of $5 per claim. If the store refuses to pay, the customer can file a lawsuit and obtain up to $250 in damages, plus $300 in legal fees.

Requirements to claim the difference

Notify the seller within 30 days of the purchase.

Present the receipt or proof of the transaction.

Make the claim in person or in writing.

Who can claim the $250, and which products are excluded?

The store has two days from the notification to refund the money to the customer. If it does not do so within that period, the buyer can take legal action to demand payment.

Not all products are covered by the bonus. Items sold by weight or volume without packaging, food prepared for immediate consumption, and bulk products are excluded from that extra compensation, although the customer retains the right to a refund of the overcharged amount.