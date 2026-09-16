The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has specific procedures to locate taxpayers who have unpaid taxes or who have not yet filed their tax returns. In certain cases, the agency may turn to its specialized officers to assess the situation and move forward with the collection process.

In-person actions are part of the tools the agency has to resolve pending tax obligations. However, this does not mean that all taxpayers with a debt should expect a visit at home, nor that there is a widespread operation in the country’s main cities.

Which taxpayers may receive a visit from the IRS

Revenue Officers are employees of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) who work on cases related to tax debts and unfiled returns. Their intervention depends on the characteristics of each situation and the status of the pending obligations.

Among the tasks they may perform are assessing the taxpayer’s ability to pay, analyzing the debts, and looking for alternatives to bring the situation into compliance. When appropriate, they may also proceed with collection measures provided for under U.S. law.

The existence of a debt does not by itself mean that the IRS will immediately send an officer to the home. The process includes different stages and forms of communication before reaching certain points.

Houston, Los Angeles, San Antonio, El Paso and Phoenix are not the only cities affected

The cities of Houston, Los Angeles, San Antonio, El Paso and Phoenix may appear in information related to IRS actions because of the number of taxpayers who live there. However, its collection procedures are not limited to those places.

The IRS has federal reach and can intervene in other states when there are pending tax obligations that require attention. Therefore, taxpayers who live outside those major metropolitan areas should also pay attention to the official communications they receive.

How IRS in-person visits work

Since 2023, the agency has reduced most unannounced visits by its Revenue Officers. Under the usual procedure, officers use Letter 725-B to arrange an appointment with the taxpayer.

The notice may indicate the date, time, and place of the meeting. Depending on the circumstances, the meeting may take place at an IRS office, at the taxpayer’s home or business, or by phone.

Unannounced visits have not disappeared completely. There are exceptions linked to certain enforcement procedures, subpoenas, and other specific situations. However, they are not the usual form of contact.

What to do if there is a pending tax debt

Receiving communication from the IRS or being contacted by a Revenue Officer does not mean the agency will automatically seize the taxpayer’s property.

Depending on the case, there may be alternatives such as payment agreements and other mechanisms to resolve the debt. If the obligations remain unpaid and the legal requirements are met, the agency may also move forward with more severe measures, such as levy of funds, federal tax liens, or seizures of property.

Each taxpayer’s situation is different. Therefore, it is important to review the notices received and learn about the available options before ignoring an official communication.