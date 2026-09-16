A Lincoln penny dating back more than a century has sold for $195,200 at auction, setting a new record for the coin. The valuable piece was a 1914 Proof Lincoln cent from the Bolt Collection.

The coin was sold by Heritage Auctions on September 2. Its final price surpassed the previous record of $126,500, set in 2008.

Why is this Lincoln penny worth so much

The US Mint produced only 1,365 Proof Lincoln cents in 1914, making the issue relatively scarce. These coins were produced specifically for collectors rather than for everyday circulation.

However, rarity alone does not explain the $195,200 price. The specific coin was graded PR68+ Red by PCGS and CAC, and PCGS recognizes it as the finest known Proof Lincoln cent from the 1909-1916 period.

Lincoln Cent-Heritage Auctions

What to look for in your pennies

Collectors should not assume that any 1914 Lincoln penny is worth six figures. The record-setting sale involved a Proof coin in exceptional condition, and ordinary circulated pennies can have dramatically different values.

The 1914 Proof Lincoln cent can be identified by its year and special Proof characteristics, but professional grading is important when determining whether a coin is a particularly rare and valuable example.

The record sale shows how factors such as rarity, condition and certification can dramatically affect the value of an old coin. A penny’s age alone does not guarantee a high auction price.