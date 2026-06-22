In New York City, people usually make heavy use of the subway and the bus. That is why the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is responsible for maintaining order and service quality through inspections.

In the first case, the subway has turnstiles and, not so long ago, it incorporated new automatic doors that open when payment is made. However, on the bus, inspections are still carried out by MTA agents.

In the last 12 months, there has been an increase in the number of fare evasion cases. For that reason, the MTA is looking to strengthen checks on this mode of transportation by implementing a new system.

What is the new system that New York will implement?

The MTA will begin implementing a new fare control system in the coming weeks, inspired by the scheme used in European countries. From now on, MTA agents will be able to board and carry out inspections while the bus continues on its route, without the vehicle having to interrupt its trip until the inspection is finished.

The main objective is to verify that passengers have paid the fare correctly. Inspections will be random. In addition, electronic issuance of penalties will also be implemented to streamline procedures.

It differs from the current system because until now, inspectors had to ask buses to stop their route in order to board and check passengers’ tickets, something that resulted in delays for both parties.

How much are the penalties?

The MTA will penalize with fines those who do not pay the proper fare. It will follow the following penalty scheme:

First offense: warning without a fine.

Second offense within four years: fine of $100.

Third offense or subsequent repeat offenses: fine of $150 or an additional citation, depending on the case.

Why is New York making this decision?

The local bus in New York has an average cost of $3, while express routes cost $7.25. The MTA measure comes amid a context in which many passengers were trying to avoid payment, something that negatively impacted New York’s transportation system.

This generated major economic losses, and the new measure seeks to recover funds to maintain the quality and frequency of service, so that New York residents can continue enjoying the bus day after day.