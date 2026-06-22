Paraguay, Mexico and Colombia maintain strict requirements for the entry to and exit from the country that all visitors must know in order to travel to these destinations and avoid problems with airlines and immigration authorities.

In this context, knowing the passport requirements of passport for each of these nations is essential, since it makes it possible to verify in advance that one has an international ID in proper condition to carry out the transfer and is an opportunity to renew it if necessary.

Requirements that the passport of all visitors must meet to enter or leave Paraguay

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay explains that for all non-resident visitors the presentation of a fully valid passport is mandatory both for entry and exit from the country.

However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin will be required.

Requirements that the passport of all visitors must meet to enter or leave Mexico

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, for its part, also specifies that all visitors must, in accordance with Mexican law, present a fully valid passport upon entry.

“Some airlines want to make sure that travelers carry a passport with at least six months of validity , to guarantee their services. Therefore, it is highly recommended to check the selected airline’s policy on this matter,” the agency states.

Requirements that the passport of all visitors to Colombia must meet

In the case of Colombia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specifies that all visiting foreigners must present one of the valid credentials listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport

Preferential passport

Special passport in cases of stateless persons or refugees

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document

CAN-MERCOSUR foreigner ID card

Temporary Protection Permit-PPT

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document

Other essential points that authorities will generally review

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as