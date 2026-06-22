The United States announced that it will maintain restrictions at some of the country’s most important and busiest airports for a while longer. According to what was confirmed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), it was decided to extend the limits on the number of permitted flights.

This measure is taking place because of a shortage of air traffic controllers, a problem that affects the operational capacity of the airport system. The affected airports are John F. Kennedy (JFK), LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty.

The United States restricts all flights: Until when will this measure remain in force?

The FAA confirmed that the operational limitations at Newark will be extended until the summer of 2027, while at JFK and LaGuardia airports, they will remain in place until October 2028 at least.

The decision seeks to adapt flight scheduling to the actual capacity of the air traffic control system. According to the FAA, the area that manages New York traffic continues operating with an insufficient number of certified controllers.

Why does the United States restrict all flights at the country’s three most important airports?

The FAA confirmed that the main reason for this decision is the lack of specialized staff. The agency estimates that the air traffic control system serving these airports has slightly more than half of the controllers it needs to operate normally.

To avoid overloading the system, the authorities opted to limit the number of permitted operations and extend a special relaxation for airlines. The FAA maintains that these actions make it possible to maintain adequate safety levels while the search for staff continues.