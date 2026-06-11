Brazil, Colombia, and Paraguay maintain strict documentation requirements for those who wish to visit any of these destinations, which, if not properly met, could not only cause problems with immigration authorities but also with airlines.

In that context, knowing the passport and travel document conditions required in each of these destinations is essential, since it allows those planning to travel to check in advance the validity of their international IDs and renew them if they do not meet the requirements.

Presenting an outdated passport or other entry document will create setbacks and, in many cases, could even prevent the trip from taking place.

Passport and document requirements Brazil imposes on all travelers

The current regulations in Brazil require most visitors to present a passport that is fully valid to travel.

However, for countries that are part of Mercosur, presenting a passport is waived, but these travelers must show the authorities a physical identity card issued within the last 10 years and whose photo clearly identifies the holder.

If traveling for any reason other than tourism, having a passport is mandatory.

Passport and document requirements Colombia imposes on travelers

In the case of Colombia, the passports indicates that all visiting foreigners must present one of the valid credentials listed below, as applicable

Valid and current passport

Preferential passport

Special passports in cases of stateless persons or refugees

CAN-MERCOSUR National Identity Document

CAN-MERCOSUR Foreign ID Card

Temporary Protection Permit-PPT

Temporary/provisional/emergency travel document

Passport and document requirements that Paraguay imposes on all travelers

The National Directorate of Migration of Paraguay also indicates that for all nonresident visitors, the mandatory presentation of a passport that is fully valid is required for both entry to and exit from the country, so the ,However, for nationals belonging to Mercosur countries, only a valid identity document from the country of origin will be required.

Other aspects that all immigration authorities will generally review

Before authorizing international travel, the authorities will also take into account other basic aspects, such as