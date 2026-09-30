The Donald Trump administration presented the partial launch of America.gov , an official website that was designed so that people can resolve questions about certain procedures without having to rely on public service hours on a telephone line and the corresponding office.

With the premise that the immense number of existing federal agencies can generate doubts and confusion, the president stated that it is “a digital home designed around your time, your life” during his speech at the launch event.

What can the America.gov website be used for?

The website that was presented to the public on Tuesday, September 29 can be used to ask questions and obtain answers based on official information, without having to search separately on the agencies’ websites.

The project aims for, at a more advanced stage, procedures to be carried out directly from the platform, such as:

Renew a passport.

Enroll in Medicare.

Search for information on benefits, programs, and other federal services.

Access forms and government procedures from a single place.

Tax filing services before the IRS and certain systems linked to defense and intelligence would be excluded.

How does the system on this government website work?

The website works with a conversational interface based on artificial intelligence. The platform allows users to ask questions directly or explain what they need without having to first investigate which agency is responsible for the procedure.

As agencies incorporate it into their systems, the plan is for users to also be able to complete certain operations only through America.gov.

To ensure security, for those procedures that require identity verification, the integration of Login.gov is proposed , a federal authentication system.

America.gov will not obligatorily replace existing channels, since citizens will be able to continue carrying out procedures by phone, mail, in person, or through each agency’s specific websites