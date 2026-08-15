Dogs do not age at the same rate as humans, and especially during their first years of life, their development is much faster.

That is why a dog that is one year old is not simply the equivalent of seven human years, as the popular formula suggests.

Is it true that one dog year equals 7 human years?

The well-known rule of multiplying a dog’s age by seven is a simplification that does not reflect how these animals really age.

The main problem is that dogs do not age at a constant rate throughout their lives. During the first few years, the process is much faster and then gradually slows down.

That is why the biological difference between a 1-year-old dog and a 2-year-old dog can be much greater than the difference between a 10-year-old and an 11-year-old dog.

Science has developed different methods to establish a more accurate equivalence between canine and human age.

What is the scientific formula for calculating a dog’s age?

One of the best-known studies on canine aging was published in the journal Cell Systems by researchers at the University of California, San Diego.

The study analyzed epigenetic changes in the DNA of 104 Labrador retrievers and proposed a formula to estimate the equivalence with human age:

Human age = 16 × ln(dog age) + 31

The formula uses the natural logarithm to show that dogs age much faster during their first years and later do so at a slower pace.

According to this research, a 1-year-old dog would have an approximate equivalent age of a 30-year-old person, while a 4-year-old dog would be equivalent to about 52 human years.

How many human years does a dog have according to science?

The formula provides a much more accurate estimate than the traditional seven-year rule.

As a reference:

1 year old 31 years old 2 years old 42 years old 3 years old 49 years old 4 years old 53 years old 5 years old 57 years old 7 years old 62 years old 10 years old 68 years old 12 years old 71 years old 15 years old 74 years old

These figures should be understood as estimates and not as an exact equivalence for any dog.

Why is the seven-year rule a myth?

The seven-year formula is based on the idea that, if a person lives about 70 years and a dog around 10, each dog year would equal seven human years.

The problem is that this calculation assumes that aging happens linearly, something that does not happen in dogs.

Scientific evidence indicates that aging is much faster during the first years and changes pace afterward.

That is why, although the rule of multiplying by seven remains well known, it does not reveal the true biological age of a pet.