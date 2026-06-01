As part of efforts to fight rodents, as of today, June 1, all small residential properties in New York must change the way they dispose of their waste.

The regulation states that all properties with one to nine units must use only an official New York container, which can be obtained through designated retailers.

Trash in New York: what the new regulation says

Since November 2024, all small buildings have been required to place trash in rigid containers, 55 gallons or less, with secure lids.

This measure remained in effect throughout the transition period, which has just ended. Now, small buildings, municipal agencies, professional offices, and other small residential locations must dispose of their waste in an official New York container.

These bins have reinforced locking lids and wheels, making them easy to move, and must be placed on the curb after 8 p.m. the day before collection.

Alert in New York: these will be the fines for not complying with the new rules

The fines that will be applied for violating this regulation will increase significantly with each repeat offense within 12 months.

In this case, the first violation will carry a fine of 50 dollars, which can double to 100 or triple to 200 and so on.

For now, buildings with 10 units or more are not subject to the new regulation.