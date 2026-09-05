In the United States, accumulating traffic violations can have consequences that go far beyond a fine. Depending on the state, drivers can accumulate points on their record and reach certain limits, exposing themselves to suspension or even revocation of their driver’s license.

The rules are not the same across the country. Chicago follows Illinois regulations, Los Angeles follows California’s, New York follows those of the state of the same name, and Miami follows Florida’s. Each jurisdiction establishes its own review periods and penalties.

How does each state handle violations?

Chicago, Illinois

Illinois assigns a certain number of points depending on the severity of each violation. For example, exceeding the speed limit by 1 to 10 mph can add 5 points, while doing so by 15 to 25 mph means 20 points. A more serious violation can accumulate 50 points or more.

Illinois’ system has a particular feature: for adult drivers, the Secretary of State may review the case when there are three or more convictions for moving traffic violations committed within a 12-month period. For a person with no recent prior suspensions or revocations, the scale begins as follows:

15 to 44 points: suspension for 2 months.

45 to 74 points: suspension for 3 months.

75 to 89 points: suspension for 6 months.

90 to 99 points: suspension for 9 months.

100 to 109 points: suspension for 12 months.

110 points or more may imply revocation.

Los Angeles, California

California uses the Negligent Operator Treatment System (NOTS), through which the DMV monitors the points drivers accumulate over different periods.

The agency acts progressively. It first sends warnings and, if the points continue to rise, it can order the suspension of driving privileges.

The level that can directly trigger a suspension order is reached with:

4 points in 12 months.

6 points in 24 months.

8 points in 36 months.

When any of these limits is reached, the driver is subject to one year of probation, which initially includes a six-month suspension.

Before that, with 3 points in 12 months, 5 in 24 months, or 7 in 36 months, the DMV can send a notice of intent to suspend the license.

New York

New York has one of the most straightforward systems. The DMV assigns points to different violations and can suspend the license when a driver reaches 11 points within a 24-month period.

Points are calculated based on the date when the violation occurred, not the date of the conviction.

Among the most common offenses are:

Exceeding the limit by up to 10 mph: 3 points .

Between 11 and 20 mph: 4 points .

Between 21 and 30 mph: 6 points .

Between 31 and 40 mph: 8 points .

More than 40 mph: 11 points .

Reckless driving: 5 points .

Using a cell phone while driving: 5 points .

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points .

Failing to obey a traffic light or stop sign: 3 points.

In addition, those who reach 6 points or more within 18 months must pay an additional fee called the Driver Responsibility Assessment.

Miami, Florida

Florida also has a tiered system depending on the number of points and the period in which they are accumulated.

Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles establishes:

12 points in 12 months: suspension for 30 days.

18 points in 18 months: suspension for 3 months.

24 points in 36 months: suspension for 1 year.

Excessive accumulation may also require the driver to meet certain requirements to regain driving privileges.

How many points can a driver have before losing their driver’s license in each state?

The limit depends on where the driver is registered:

Illinois: there is no single isolated limit comparable to that of the other states. For adults, three or more convictions for moving violations within 12 months may trigger review; from 15 points , under certain conditions, a suspension may apply.

California: 4 points in 12 months, 6 in 24 months, or 8 in 36 months can trigger an order of probation and suspension.

New York: 11 points in 24 months can result in suspension of the license.

Florida: 12 points in 12 months result in a 30-day suspension; the duration increases if 18 or 24 points are accumulated within the established periods.

In all cases, in addition to the point system, there are serious violations that can cause a suspension or revocation without having to first reach those limits, such as certain offenses related to alcohol, drugs, or traffic crimes.