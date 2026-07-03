En esta noticia What does the law in Washington say?

The Revised Code of Washington (RCW) compiles different types of laws and regulations that residents must comply with in order not to be sanctioned. In it, it is established that public buildings must open outward or risk being penalized if they do not comply with this rule.

This violation is considered a misdemeanor for each repeat offense of any of the provisions covered by the article. This rule seeks to safeguard the safety of people inside these establishments.

What does the law in Washington say?

In Title 70 of the RCW, within Chapter 70.54 called General Health and Safety Provisions, it establishes in section 70.54.070: “The doors of public establishments shall be hung and arranged so that they open outward (...).”

Likewise, also: “(...) During any exhibition, show, or meeting, they must remain unlocked and unsecured, and in such condition that, in the event of danger or need, the immediate exit from said building is not prevented or delayed (...)”.

The measure applies to:

Theaters.

Operas.

School buildings.

Churches.

Public halls.

Places used for public performances, exhibitions, or meetings.

Finally, it states that any owner of establishments that do not comply with said provisions will be guilty of a misdemeanor for each violation of any of the aforementioned points.

What are the penalties for establishments that have a door that opens inward?

They will be punished with up to 1,000 dollars in fines for failing to comply with these provisions, or up to 90 days in a county jail.