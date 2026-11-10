November continues with changing weather conditions in Mexico. Heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday in different states across the country, while temperatures are expected to start falling in other areas.

This outlook will be tied to the interaction of Cold Front 4, incoming moisture and other atmospheric systems that will also bring strong wind gusts and high waves to some coastal areas.

The stationary front will remain over the central Gulf of Mexico and, combined with a trough extending across the country’s northeast and east, will bring heavy rain of 20 to 50 millimeters in northern San Luis Potosi, as well as in the northern and southern regions of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Effects of Cold Front 4 in Mexico

The cold air mass will continue to bring a cool environment in the north and northeast of the country. Widespread patches of fog are also expected, which could significantly reduce visibility on roads in parts of those regions.

Meanwhile, a trough in the middle levels of the troposphere, together with the subtropical jet stream, will generate scattered rainfall in northern Mexico.

In the southeast, another trough and the steady inflow of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea will favor heavy rain in southern Chiapas. Moderate rainfall is also expected, with totals of 5 to 30 millimeters, in the west, center and south of the country, as well as in the Yucatan Peninsula and the Valley of Mexico.

Recommendations amid rain and possible impacts

The heaviest rainfall could be accompanied by:

Lightning activity

Strong wind gusts

Possible hail.

These conditions increase the risk of mudslides, flooding in low-lying areas and rises in river and stream levels.

Meanwhile, isolated showers with totals under 5 millimeters are expected in states including Mexico City, the state of Mexico, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes, among others.

Wind gusts, high waves and extreme temperatures

The SMN forecast points to sharp temperature differences across the country. Early Wednesday morning, mountain areas of Chihuahua and Durango could see lows of between minus 5 and 0 C.

By contrast, several states along the Pacific coast will see much hotter conditions, with highs of between 35 and 40 C. The forecast includes:

Sonora

Sinaloa

Nayarit

Jalisco

Colima

Michoacan

Guerrero

Oaxaca

Chiapas

As for wind conditions, a north wind event with gusts of up to 60 kilometers per hour is forecast in the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec, in Oaxaca and Chiapas. This phenomenon could also generate waves up to 2 meters high.

Finally, waves of up to 3 meters are expected along the western coast of the Baja California Peninsula, so people are urged to take extra precautions both for boating and for recreational activities on the beaches.