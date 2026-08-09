Australian airline Jetstar confirmed that it will begin charging to store carry-on baggage in the airplane’s overhead compartments. The measure, which will take effect in February 2027 , applies to all flights operated by the company in Australia and New Zealand.

According to the company in a statement, the change comes after passengers and cabin crew pointed to baggage weighing at the boarding gate and the lack of space in the compartments as the most stressful moments of the trip. Jetstar thus becomes the first airline to charge specifically for the use of these spaces.

What changes in Jetstar carry-on baggage?

Starting in February 2027, passengers will still be able to bring a purse, small backpack, or laptop bag under the front seat for free, as long as it meets the established size limits. That item will no longer have the 7-kilo weight limit that applied until now.

Instead, using the overhead compartment will have an additional cost starting at 25 Australian dollars (US$18) per leg, depending on the route. Bags stored there may weigh up to 10 kilos and will no longer be weighed by staff in the boarding line.

In summary, Jetstar’s new policy includes:

Bag under the seat : free, no weight limit.

Overhead compartment : fee, from US$18 per leg.

Maximum weight allowed overhead : 10 kilos.

No baggage weighing at the boarding gate.

How does this measure affect passengers?

For frequent Jetstar travelers, the measure means an extra cost if they want to guarantee space in the overhead compartment, something that used to be included in the base fare. The company says this helps boarding run more smoothly and reduces flight delays.

Industry analysts warn that this could generate resistance among Australian passengers, who are used to a more complete service. They also note that Jetstar’s base fare is already higher than that of other low-cost carriers such as Ryanair or Wizz Air in Europe, so the new charge is added on top of a more expensive starting ticket.