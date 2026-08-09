When a taxpayer keeps an unresolved tax debt for an extended period, the consequences can be more than notices.

In the United States, once the notice stages are exhausted, tax authorities can move forward with collection measures that directly affect bank accounts, income received, and even certain assets.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), through the Automated Collection System (ACS), has the authority to move forward with levies if the taxpayer does not respond to the Final Notice of Intent to Levy.

The IRS notice that absolutely no one should ignore

Before carrying out a levy, the IRS sends the Final Notice of Intent to Levy. Through this notification, it informs

Details of the outstanding debt

The deadline of up to 30 days to respond or resolve

This is the final notice before collection measures are activated.

IRS automatically seizes everyone who ignored this notice

If the taxpayer ignores this final notice or does not respond within the established deadlines:

The case moves to the active collection system (ACS)

Levy is enabled without further warnings

The room for negotiation is drastically reduced

Failure to respond speeds up the process.

Through the ACS, the IRS can apply: