The U.S. visa and the passport are essential documents for most travelers who hope to visit the United States, since, unless they have a waiver to omit them, the authorities will require them at the relevant checkpoints in order to authorize the trip.

In this context, a country is identified that has flexible requirements for visits, which is why it offers a range of alternative permits that can be presented in such situations and that will be considered valid when the trip is made by land or sea.

Without a passport or U.S. visa: documents allowed for legal entry at immigration checkpoints

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) states on its official portal that Canadian citizens traveling by land or sea, although they may use their passport to verify their identity, also have the option of presenting any of these credentials:

In general terms, these documents can be presented to carry out visits that do not exceed 6 months.

In the case of minors, the accepted requirements and documentation vary depending on the nature of the trip to be made, so it is recommended to consult the official CBP website before departure.

In which cases will these travelers necessarily require a U.S. visa

Although the United States and Canada are distinguished by maintaining a flexible entry regime, and a visa is not required for tourist activities, in the following scenarios, it will be imperative to have a U.S. visa

“There is no predetermined length of time that Canadians must wait to re-enter the United States after the end of their stay,” the authorities explain. However, it is crucial to be able to demonstrate to CBP officers strong ties to Canada in the event of any suspicion of undeclared residence in the country.