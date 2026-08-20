When buying meat, it is common to wonder what the difference is between cuts that have white fat and those that have yellow fat.

As a starting point, it is essential to note that this characteristic is not enough to determine its quality , but in most cases it is simply a consequence of the animal’s diet, the production system, or other factors such as its breed and age.

What is the difference between buying meat with white fat and yellow fat?

The main difference for a cut to have white fat or yellow fat is the diet the animal received. Cattle raised on pasture consume a large amount of beta-carotene, natural pigments present in plants. These compounds can accumulate in fatty tissue and give it a yellow color.

“The high levels of beta-carotene present in many grasses can make the fat of grass-fed beef have a yellowish tint. This is not a safety issue; however, it may not be as visually appealing to some consumers ,” says an article from the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

On the other hand, feedlot animals are fed mostly grains, such as corn or soy, and develop fat with lighter tones or even completely white.

Does yellow fat mean the meat is already too old to eat?

No. The yellowish color of the fat does not mean the meat is expired, spoiled, or unsafe to eat, as long as the cut has

A bright, even color

A normal, firm texture

A good aroma

Very dark fat, with strange spots or accompanied by an unpleasant odor, may be a sign of spoilage.

Which is better to buy? Meat with white fat or yellow fat?

Since the color of the fat has absolutely no impact on the quality of the meat, this will be an entirely personal decision, based on the consumer’s preferences.