The American passport is an essential document for all citizens and naturalized foreigners who intend to travel abroad.

In that sense, adults who, for example, applied for their American passport before 2016 will have to get a new one this year for it to be valid for travel. Those who applied before 2011 will not be able to renew it, but will have to get a completely new one.

It is important to note that since 2021 the State Department has issued only the new format, with a polycarbonate data page, laser engraving, updated design, security fibers, and an alphanumeric passport number.

Who needs a new passport in 2026

A new document will be necessary for all adults who do not qualify for renewal, such as those whose copy

Was lost

Was stolen

Is damaged

Was issued more than 15 years ago

Was issued when the holder was under 16 years old

In these cases, the process must be completed in person by submitting Form DS-11.

Important information about the new passport model

Having a passport with the previous design does not mean the document must be replaced automatically in 2026.

According to the State Department, passports issued with previous designs remain secure and can be used for international travel, as long as they remain valid.

How to apply for a new passport step by step

To complete the process, it is essential to comply with the following documentation and steps

Complete Form DS-11 Provide physical proof of U.S. citizenship (birth certificate, for example) Show photo identification, such as a valid driver’s license Provide photocopies of both the proof of citizenship and the identification Attach an acceptable passport photo with the application Pay the corresponding fees (USD 195 if both the passport book and passport card are processed)

When the request is being processed, an email will notify each applicant. The status of the application can be checked at this link.